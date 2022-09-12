Blackstone Inc. Has $141,000 Holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Blackstone Inc. lessened its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 485,622 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 57,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 361,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 90,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Monument Circle Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MON opened at $9.86 on Monday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

Monument Circle Acquisition Company Profile

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

