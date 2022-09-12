Blackstone Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Blackstone Inc. reduced its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,897 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Kismet Acquisition Two worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAII. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 82,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 848,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 79,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $5,785,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Kismet Acquisition Two alerts:

Kismet Acquisition Two Stock Performance

KAII stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Kismet Acquisition Two Profile

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.