Blackstone Inc. Has $619,000 Position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Blackstone Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,535 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Velocity Acquisition worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Velocity Acquisition by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Velocity Acquisition by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 181,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its position in Velocity Acquisition by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velocity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VELO opened at $9.81 on Monday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

