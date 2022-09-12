Blackstone Inc. Has $755,000 Stock Position in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

Blackstone Inc. trimmed its position in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,737 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Green Plains Partners worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EVR Research LP grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $2,430,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $13.27 on Monday. Green Plains Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 1,685.26% and a net margin of 52.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,436.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

