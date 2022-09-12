Blackstone Inc. Invests $183,000 in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $41,607,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,719,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,870 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,247,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,259,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 420,329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HERA opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Profile

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

