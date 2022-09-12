Blackstone Inc. Invests $440,000 in Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC)

Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Blackstone Inc. owned 0.14% of Riverview Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,253,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,691,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,918,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,780,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,443,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RVAC. Benchmark began coverage on Riverview Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Riverview Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Riverview Acquisition Stock Performance

Riverview Acquisition Company Profile

Riverview Acquisition stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. Riverview Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-focused enterprises comprising e-commerce, energy services and renewables, and insurance and financial services sectors.

