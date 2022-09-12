Blackstone Inc. Lowers Stake in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Blackstone Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Archaea Energy were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFG. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 195.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034,040 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Archaea Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 3,360,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,439,000 after buying an additional 360,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 440,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 43.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,550,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after buying an additional 469,660 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03.

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

