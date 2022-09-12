Blackstone Inc. Sells 2,308 Shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Blackstone Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned about 0.33% of Summit Midstream Partners worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,794,000. CQS US LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 390,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 334,001 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 356,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the period. Finally, Protective Life Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

SMLP opened at $16.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($9.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.06 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 25.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMLP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $26,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

