Blackstone Inc. Sells 883,862 Shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Blackstone Inc. lowered its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883,862 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 814.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Price Performance

NYSE AGCB opened at $9.91 on Monday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

About Altimeter Growth Corp. 2

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

