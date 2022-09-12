Blackstone Inc. Takes $343,000 Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 60.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,354.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,457 shares of company stock worth $3,998,612. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.60 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Further Reading

