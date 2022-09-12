Blackstone Inc. Takes Position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA)

Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Blackstone Inc. owned about 0.11% of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEHA. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,256,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,730,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,023,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 467,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition by 4.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 257,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aesther Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEHA opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

About Aesther Healthcare Acquisition

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.