Blackstone Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

Blackstone Inc. lowered its position in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,254 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Flame Acquisition worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLME. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 6.4% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 62,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:FLME opened at $9.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Flame Acquisition Profile

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

