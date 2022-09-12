Block-Logic (BLTG) Market Capitalization Achieves $17,887.79

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 56.2% lower against the dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $17,887.79 and $30.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00022725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00276827 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000934 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002332 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00031904 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project.All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers.Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.””

