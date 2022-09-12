Blocknet Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $364.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000830 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00129610 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00241610 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00036760 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 9,010,350 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockasset is an athlete-verified NFT platform and ecosystem, connecting fans to their favourite athletes. Harnessing the power of exclusive athlete content, real-world NFT utility and community governance, Blockasset is creating a go-to platform for athletes and sports fans alike. BLOCK token holders will govern the ecosystem. BLOCK holders will be able to submit and vote on proposals for project improvements, as well as propose and vote on athlete content and NFT signings. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

