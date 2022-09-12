Blockpass Reaches Market Cap of $190,802.31 (PASS)

Blockpass (PASS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $190,802.31 and $9.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004478 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,324.60 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051489 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.63 or 0.00473123 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00063695 BTC.

About Blockpass

PASS is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpass is www.blockpass.org.

Blockpass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

