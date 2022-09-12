Bloom Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (BLT)

Bloom (BLT) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Bloom has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloom coin can currently be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloom has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $8,788.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,417.65 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004524 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015013 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00051048 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.75 or 0.00476132 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005301 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00063424 BTC.
Bloom Coin Profile
BLT is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bloom Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.