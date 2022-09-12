Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Shares Sold by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. reduced its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,001 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned about 0.43% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKEP. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,025,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 962,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueknight Energy Partners in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Blueknight Energy Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Blueknight Energy Partners Increases Dividend

BKEP stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.95%.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

