Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Stock Performance

BKEP opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 497.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.