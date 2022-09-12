Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,595 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter worth about $364,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.06 million, a PE ratio of 243.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces Dividend

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 590.91%.

(Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.