BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $103.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.63.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $95.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ameren has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $99.20.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

