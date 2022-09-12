BMO Capital Markets Lowers Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $4.75

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $5.25 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 4.0 %

Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 2.06. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 83.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 222,770 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 28.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

