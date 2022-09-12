BNP Paribas Lowers HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Underperform

BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

HSBC has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Partners lowered HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 575 ($6.95) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $615.57.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional Trading of HSBC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in HSBC by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

