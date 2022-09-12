Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

BOWFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.45. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $48.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.82 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 123.28%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

