Bob’s Repair 24 Hour Volume Reaches $877.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $402,371.07 and approximately $877.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,227.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015140 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00051670 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.00474975 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00064161 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005277 BTC.
Bob’s Repair Coin Profile
Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com.
Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair
