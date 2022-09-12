Bogged Finance Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges (BOG)

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Bogged Finance has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bogged Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bogged Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002026 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00033764 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bogged Finance Coin Profile

Bogged Finance (BOG) is a coin. It launched on June 10th, 2021. Bogged Finance’s total supply is 14,051,727 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,888 coins. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance. Bogged Finance’s official website is www.bogged.finance.

Bogged Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged.Finance is a DeFi tool suite for the Binance Smart Chain powered by the BOG token. It aims to develop a one-stop trading platform for BSC with all the tools normally available only to Centralised Exchange (CEX) users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bogged Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bogged Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

