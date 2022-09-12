Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Price Target Raised to €53.00

Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Societe Generale from €51.00 ($52.04) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOIRF opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. Boiron has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $52.00.
