Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bolivarcoin has a market capitalization of $53,286.10 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bolivarcoin alerts:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000288 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Profile

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 17,712,314 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolis.info. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. Bolicoin is a virtual currency from Venezuela created by Satoshisimon Bolivarmoto. The philosophy of Bolivarcoin is to follow the ideals set by others altcoins and adapt it and make it more friendly for it users by creating a social media campaign to inform about its benefits and uses.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bolivarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bolivarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.