BOMB (BOMB) Trading Up 2% This Week

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. BOMB has a market cap of $200,006.80 and $131,865.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 2% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00035147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,664.93 or 1.00077263 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036594 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,074 coins and its circulating supply is 890,286 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple.There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.