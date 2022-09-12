BonusCloud Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $216,845.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (BXC) traded 185.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded 201.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $216,845.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00743293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014381 BTC.

BonusCloud’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,137,888 coins. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

According to CryptoCompare, “BonusCloud, a fog computing platform, aims to construct decentralized infrastructure for enterprises and organizations. The platform aims to connect global computing resources such as cloud computing, IDC, enterprise computing centers, and personal CPU/GPU/bandwidth to provide a trustworthy cloud computing platform service.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

