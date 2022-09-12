BoringDAO (BORING) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

BoringDAO (BORING) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. BoringDAO has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $400,133.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00747310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019114 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s genesis date was May 25th, 2021. BoringDAO’s total supply is 494,873,143 coins and its circulating supply is 459,843,082 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO deploys a series of decentralized bridges – or tunnels – designed to allow users to safely move their Bitcoin & other crypto assets between Ethereum & different blockchains to maximize the utilization rate of crypto assets in DeFi world. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

