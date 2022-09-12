BoringDAO Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (BORING)

BoringDAO (BORING) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $256,073.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BORING) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2021. BoringDAO’s total supply is 494,873,143 coins and its circulating supply is 459,843,082 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoringDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO deploys a series of decentralized bridges – or tunnels – designed to allow users to safely move their Bitcoin & other crypto assets between Ethereum & different blockchains to maximize the utilization rate of crypto assets in DeFi world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

