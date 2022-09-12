Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DNB Markets

Equities researchers at DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORRGet Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Borr Drilling Trading Up 12.1 %

Borr Drilling stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $637.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.62. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 89.65% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

