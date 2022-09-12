BOX (NYSE:BOX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOX. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.30.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76.

Insider Activity at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

