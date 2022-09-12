Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) recently:

9/11/2022 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

9/3/2022 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/17/2022 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of BLIN opened at $1.51 on Monday. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 23,881 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $27,940.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,419.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 23,881 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $27,940.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,419.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 39,818 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $54,152.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 252,662 shares of company stock valued at $347,868. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

