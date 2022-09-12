Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) recently:
- 9/11/2022 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/7/2022 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.
- 9/3/2022 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2022 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/18/2022 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2022 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2022 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2022 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/17/2022 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Bridgeline Digital Price Performance
Shares of BLIN opened at $1.51 on Monday. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
