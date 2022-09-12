Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,105,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,628,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,862,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $224.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.61. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

