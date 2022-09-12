Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,338 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.78% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $14,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $48.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $59.39.

