Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

NYSE:TEL opened at $129.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $107.12 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.