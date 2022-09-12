Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $8.59 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,602 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

NYSE:SO opened at $79.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.37. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.