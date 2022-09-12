Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

DUK stock opened at $109.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.71. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

