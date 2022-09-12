Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $14.96 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 122,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.25 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.26.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

