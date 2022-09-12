Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 115,286 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115,286 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $53.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.