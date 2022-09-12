Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,242 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aflac Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,975,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,046,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after buying an additional 1,646,614 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,144,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,881,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33.

