Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,876 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $139.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average of $148.16.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

