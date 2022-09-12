Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 142.9% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

Pool Stock Up 0.8 %

POOL stock opened at $355.96 on Monday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

