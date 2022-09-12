Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 15,593 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,053 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,593 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,889,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $121,174,000 after acquiring an additional 467,842 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $211.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day moving average of $199.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

