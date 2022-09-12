Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $724.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

