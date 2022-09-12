Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $406,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $522.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $518.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

