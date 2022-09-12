Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Broadwind from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadwind presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $3.18 on Friday. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Broadwind by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 394,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Broadwind by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Broadwind by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

(Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.