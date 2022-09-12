Brokerages Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT at $11.00

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.
CBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.
CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27.
) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Articles
