Brokerages Set Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Target Price at $494.69

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $494.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Nintendo Stock Performance

Shares of NTDOY opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.56. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24.

Shares of Nintendo are set to split on Tuesday, October 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 4th.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter worth about $546,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the first quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 57.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

